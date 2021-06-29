Manchester police are asking for the public’s help to identify a possible suspect in a reported sexual assault at a city park early last week
Police said recent developments prompted them to go public with information about a potential suspect.
The only description they have of the suspect is a “young black male wearing a blue and white checkered shirt.”
The incident took place about 11:30 p.m. on June 21 — a Monday — at the Sheehan-Basquil Park. The park is bounded by Maple, Auburn and Lincoln streets and includes Little League and Pony League fields, the Hunt pool, a new splash pad and a soccer-training facility called a soccer pitch.
“This appears to be an isolated incident and detectives are hoping to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of Sheehan-Basquil Park during the time of this incident,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information should contact the Manchester police Domestic & Sexual Violence Unit at (603) 792-5543.