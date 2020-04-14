MANCHESTER — Police located and arrested David Lang on Monday who had an active warrant for burglary in connection with a break in at the Mobil gas station and Dunkin’ on Elm Street last week.
Lang, 47, will be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court.
According to a news release from the Manchester Police Department, employees noticed cash and cigarettes missing when they came into work Thursday morning. When police came to look at the store’s surveillance cameras, they say they saw a man come into the store around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the video showed that a few hours later, the man came back with another person, and took things.
Police say the man who first came into the store looked like Lang, who was arrested on March 30 after police said he broke into Manchester High School Central.
Lang was released after that arrest on personal recognizance. He will be charged with burglary and violating the conditions of his release on bail.
Police are still trying to figure out who the other man is.
Along with the burglary charge, Lang was also charged with a violation of bail due to his recent arrest.