MANCHESTER -- Despite having a gun pointed at them, two woman walking near Central High School early Tuesday morning refused to hand over their valuables to a trio of would-be robbers, Manchester police said.
Police would later charge Jacqueline Belanger, 30, and Lester Curry, 19, with armed robbery and falsifying physical evidence, and Joseph Arriaga, 18, with falsifying evidence. Belanger also faces a charge for unspecified illegal drugs found on her, according to police.
It's alleged the three drove up to the women in a Jeep shortly after midnight on Amherst Street near Central High. One of the three pointed a gun at the pair and demanded valuables, it's alleged, but the women refused to comply and the Jeep drove off.
Working with a description provided by the victims, police were able to locate a Jeep fitting the description at the McDonald's restaurant on Second Street and a bag with "evidence of the crime" in the restaurant's bathroom, police said.
Belanger, Curry and Arriaga were bailed out on their own recognizance. They are scheduled for an initial court appearance on March 12, police said.