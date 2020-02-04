MANCHESTER -- Police Chief Carlo Capano pleaded Wednesday for respect for police, speaking outside a courtroom where a man was arraigned for stabbing three officers during a domestic disturbance call.
Two of the officers suffered partially collapsed lungs in an attack rendered with such force that a 6-inch kitchen knife pierced their protective vests, a prosecutor said. One will have to undergo surgery.
The third officer, Kevin Shields, attended the Hillsborough County Superior Court arraignment with three stitches to close a slash he received on his forehead.
"It’s unfortunate to see the attacks on law enforcement throughout the country. At some point it has to stop,” Capano said. If a police officer tells someone to do something, he should comply, he said.
Capano spoke after a judge ordered city resident Akwasi Owusu, 18, held at the Valley Street jail on preventive detention.
The judge rejecting his public defender’s request that he be examined for a possible mental illness, treated at the state hospital and then released on his own recognizance.
Owusu faces three first-degree assault charges, felonies that carry an enhanced 10-30 year sentence because they involve a police officer. He also faces a felony assault charge in connection with an assault on his sister on Saturday.
According to police reports, three police officers arrived at his apartment at 6 Ahern St. at the Elmwood Gardens housing project at mid-afternoon Tuesday. Police had been looking for him ever since his sister alleged he tried to strangle her, and a family member called police to say he was damaging a brother’s car.
Police found Owusu lying on a mattress inside a bedroom. He concealed his left hand, would not show his hands and continued aggressive mannerisms, according to police. When a Taser failed, police tried to place him under arrest and be began swinging the knife, the reports say.
Officers Olivia LaCroix and Brendan Langton suffered partially collapsed lungs. Capano said they are in good spirits.
More than two dozen police officers attended his arraignment at Hillsborough County Superior Court. Owusu’s cuffed hands were secured to a waistband and he was shackled. At one point a bailiff had to instruct him to stand as Judge Amy Messer spoke.
"Owusu’s public defender said he is 18 and as far as she knows has no history of crime or violence.
"He presents to me today as very confused, not understanding at all what’s going on, where he is or what my role is,” said public defender Jillian Rizzo.
She worried he would deteriorate if left untreated at Valley Street jail.
But Hillsborough County prosecutor Amy Manchester said Owusu could be evaluated at the jail for mental health concerns. She was also unsure of security measures at the state hospital.
"He needs to be in a secure facility,” Manchester said.
Judge Messer called Rizzo’s proposal inappropriate. She invited Rizzo to file papers to address Owusu’s competency as part of his case.
Outside the courtroom, Capano said mental health is more often playing a part in criminal cases. "If it is in fact a mental health issue, we want to see people get proper treatment. At the same time, we can’t have them out there hurting people in the community and-or police officers,” he said.
He said the confrontation was recorded on police body cameras, and the three officers did as they were trained — try to de-escalate, use the Taser and then a hands-on arrest.
"Recently issued indictments detailed five separate incidents last fall when police were assaulted, everything from being bit to having blood smeared on them. Capano said he doesn’t sense an increase in violence against police.
"Inherently, police work is dangerous,” he said.
Police said Shields has been on the force for three years; Langton for four years; LaCroix for two years.