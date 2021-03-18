Manchester police chief Allen Aldenberg commended two members of his department for how they handled a St. Patrick’s Day call where a woman pulled a knife on two officers.
According to police, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday officers responded to 1030 Clay St. to check on the welfare of a woman.
Upon arrival the woman, identified as Danielle Dubay, 35, became “agitated and started to run from police,” officials said in a statement.
Police told Dubay to stop, and “she abruptly did so, turned to face the officers and pulled out a knife,” police said in a statement.
Officers kept a safe distance, telling Dubay to drop the knife, and when she failed to do so, one of them deployed his Taser.
Dubay was charged with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.
On Thursday, Aldenberg commended Officers Sean Peters and Sean Munnelly for managing what he termed a “tense situation.”
“The actions of Officer Peters and Officer Munnelly throughout this incident is another example of the professionalism of the Manchester Police Department,” said Aldenberg. “They handled a rapidly developing situation with compassion and with the appropriate level of force to de-escalate the situation. I’m particularly impressed by their calm and poise, attempt to de-escalate, and then use of the right tools at the right time.”
Aldenberg said the pair continued de-escalation efforts after Dubay was in custody to help calm her.
Back in January, Aldenberg announced the Manchester police department would be revamping its annual training program in response to recommendations made by the Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency Commission.
With the implementation of MPD’s annual “Training Week,” the department began offering a minimum of 40 hours of training for each sworn officer annually.
MPD’s “Patrol Tactics II” day within the training week dedicates four hours to scenario-based training. There are seven scenarios in total, which include de-escalation, active shooter response, armed barricaded subject, officer down rescue, interior suspect search, exterior suspect search and felony motor vehicle stops.
All of the scenarios use “Simunitions,” an advanced, realistic and non-lethal training system for police, which focuses on close-range, high-intensity exchanges.
While two of these scenarios are designed to protect officers and the public through lethal force, the other five scenarios focus on de-escalation, restraint and proper tactical techniques in high-stress situations, along with scenario-based exercises utilizing non-lethal means — including the use of a Taser.