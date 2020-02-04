MANCHESTER -- A city teen is facing multiple charges of first degree assault after police say he stabbed three police officers responding to a reported domestic incident in Manchester Tuesday.
All three officers suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
According to Manchester police, around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to a residence at 6 Ahern St. for a report of a domestic dispute in progress involving several family members.
According to Manchester police public information officer Heather Hamel, responding officers gave multiple commands for a man identified a Akwasi Owuso, 18, of Manchester, to come out of a room, after he refused to do so when police entered the home. According to police, Owuso became combative toward the officers.
“There was a struggle as police tried to arrest the suspect,” said Hamel in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the officers, the suspect had a hidden knife and three officers were stabbed.”
According to Hamel, all three officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
As of 7 p.m., one officer had already been treated and released, Hamel said.
Along with the three first degree assault charges, Owusu was also charged with criminal mischief for the altercation involving a family member. He also faces a charge of second degree assault (domestic) and simple assault (domestic) for a previous, unrelated incident.
Owusu was held and will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court Wednesday.