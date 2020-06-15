A Conway driver was arrested after police said he created a trail of destruction in Manchester on Sunday morning.
Police began receiving calls about someone driving erratically at 9:15 a.m.
It was reported that a vehicle had hit a parked car, a building on Bremer Street, and then a telephone pole at Rimmon Street and Coolidge Avenue. There the driver got out of the car and headed into the woods, authorities.
Police set up a perimeter. The K9 team found 40-year-old Adrian Carleton in the wooded area.
"He was uncooperative, but eventually taken into custody," police said in a news release.
Carleton was charged with three counts of conduct after an accident, reckless conduct, and resisting arrest.