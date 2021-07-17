The number of gun crimes reported in Manchester in the first half of this year was down significantly, compared with a spike in those crimes during the same period last year, according to police.
To date, 62 gun crimes have been reported in 2021. That compares with 104 in the same period of 2020, 66 in 2019, 65 in 2018, 82 in 2017 and 84 in 2016.
The police department also said overall violent crime — which includes homicide, sexual assault, aggravated assault and robberies — was down for the period of April through June. That was true in all categories except sexual assault.
However, the total number of violent crimes reported in the first six months of 2021 mirror the statistics from the two prior years. A total of 317 violent crimes have been reported from January through June of this year, compared with 319 in the same period of 2020 and 303 in 2019.
There has been one homicide in Manchester in the first half of this year, compared with two in 2020 and three in 2019.
The number of sexual assaults to date is comparable to the two prior years, with 35 reported in the first six months of 2021, 37 in 2020 and 34 in 2019.
The number of aggravated assaults reported has actually increased this year, with a total of 243 reported from January through June. There were 222 aggravated assaults reported in that same time period in 2020 and 201 in 2019.
But the number of robberies has dropped significantly, with 38 reported in the first six months of 2021, compared with 58 in 2020 and 65 in 2019.
In a news release, police hailed the overall drop in violent crime between April and June as “encouraging news.” And they credited the department’s emphasis on community collaboration, community policing in “hot spot” neighborhoods and focus on “prolific offenders.”
“Through using an evidence-based approach, our collaboration with the community and other organizations will continue to yield results,” Chief Allen Aldenberg said in the release.