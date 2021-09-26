Manchester police investigate a shooting inside Elm Street bar Staff Report Sep 26, 2021 Sep 26, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A shooting took place inside a bar on Elm Street in Manchester late Saturday night after an argument, police said.Police officers were flagged down about a 29-year-old man who had been shot around 11:50 p.m., according to a news release.Officers immediately provided medical aid in the alleyway behind the Cheers & Beers bar and was brought to a local hospital for treatment.The shooting remains under investigation as of Sunday.Police are asking anyone with information to call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 or go to manchestercrimeline.org. Tips can be left anonymously.Cash rewards are available for information that leads to an arrest. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Dover man arrested in Kingston hit-and-run that killed retired police officer Bedford hotel remains closed weeks after double murder Cleared of attempted murder, sexual assault, Manchester man will spend the next 5 1/2 years in prison Trooper arrested for violating computer pornography law Former Concord High teacher to plead guilty to sex crimes Windham man, 49, charged with shoplifting $3,500 worth of cosmetics Gilmanton man sought for alleged lewd conduct in restaurant drive-thru Pelham man accused of trying to steal catalytic converters from Mass. business Ransomware disrupts services at Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin Stratham resident charged with 33 counts of theft from financial institutions Request News Coverage