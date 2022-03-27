Manchester police investigate after man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Mar 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are investigating after one man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, following two reports of shots fired early Sunday.Around 5 a.m. Sunday, Manchester police responded to the area of Cedar and Chestnut streets for a reported shooting.A caller reported hearing gunfire, then saw two males running from the area, police said.Multiple shell casings were located in the area, police said.“While officers were at this location, they heard multiple shots being fired nearby and located anadditional shooting scene in the area of 178 Cedar St.,” police said in a statement. “There they found two vehicles and a building damaged by bullets.”Police were later notified a man came to Elliot Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man’s status was described as critical but stable, police said.“It is believed that these injuries occurred during the first shooting near Chestnut St.,” police said.Manchester police said they are investigating the incidents separately, despite them happening “within close proximity to each other.”Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040 and remain anonymous. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester police investigate after man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds The case of the missing lynx cracked with a NH wedding photo Portsmouth baseball coach charged with sexual assault Former Grafton County jailer indicted on charges he sexually abused female inmates Manchester Walmart customers may be victims of credit card 'skimmer' Dover man indicted in hit-and-run death of retired Hudson cop +4 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Girlfriend of Adam Montgomery found dead; she told cops she never knew about Harmony Pamela Smart's latest bid for clemency before Executive Council Manchester man pleads guilty to fraud involving hundreds of thousands in car loans Nashua pastor's arrest shocks community -- but not investigators Council again turns down Pam Smart's clemency bid Portsmouth baseball coach charged with sexual assault Manchester Walmart customers may be victims of credit card 'skimmer' Former Grafton County jailer indicted on charges he sexually abused female inmates Intruder bursts into apartment and shoots dog to death, say Manchester police Cops: Drug money laundered at NH casinos Request News Coverage