Manchester police investigate after man shot on Union St.

Manchester police are investigating a reported shooting on Union Street, near the intersection with Valley St.

Police responded to 240 Union St. around 4:20 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting.

One person was transported from the scene with a gunshot wound, sources said. The source confirmed the victim was a male, and alive when brought from the scene to a local hospital.

Areas around 240 Union St. were closed off with yellow crime scene tape, and Manchester police advised motorists to avoid the area of Valley and Union streets.

A heavy police presence could be seen in the area.

This is a developing story.