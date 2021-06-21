Manchester police are investigating two robberies over the past week involving pedestrians near the Citizens Bank Parking Garage downtown.
Police said in a news release that while both robberies appear similar, they do not believe they are related.
On Saturday, June 19, Manchester police received a report of a robbery which occurred in the Citizens Bank Parking Garage, located on Londonderry Lane between Hanover and Manchester streets.
The victim told police that around 10 p.m. she was getting into her car when an unknown man assaulted her and demanded her wallet. She gave him her purse and he fled the area on foot.
The man is described as White, average height, thinner build, freckled arms, with a reddish/brown beard.
He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, worn backwards, and black tank top.
Police say it’s the second strong armed robbery reported in that area over the past week.
On June 15, around 10:30 p.m., a woman walking to the Citizens Bank Parking Garage was robbed by an unknown man.
The victim reported the man initially bumped into her and apologized. She then crossed the street at Nutfield Lane and the same male approached her again from behind and grabbed her purse. He fled the area on foot.
That man was described as White, approximately 40 to 50 years old, with salt and pepper hair, wearing blue jeans and a black coat with orange stripes on the sleeve.
Police say the crimes do not appear to be connected.
“As part of our CompStat360 initiative, we are releasing this information to keep the public informed and up to date regarding crimes of concern in Manchester” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg in a statement. “Our officers and detectives are working to identify and apprehend these individuals. This summer, MPD has dedicated more resources to the area and we will continue providing a high level of presence in the downtown area with foot, bicycle, and patrols. We also encourage residents and visitors to report suspicious activity to the police and, as always, take common sense personal safety measures.”
This year Manchester police adopted CompStat360, which takes a holistic look at crime reduction. With assistance from the National Police Foundation, Manchester police have established a strategy that involves the integration of community partners with law enforcement to address priorities, such as violent crime.
CompStat360 meetings began in March, after a community assessment and analysis of major concerns and issues in the city. As part of this program, law enforcement representatives from local, county, state and federal agencies have been meeting weekly to focus on gun crime-related issues.
Manchester police have increased foot patrols in areas where these crimes are occurring, as well as Elm St and the downtown.
If you have any information on either of the robberies near the Citizens Bank Parking Garage, please call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.