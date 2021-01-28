Manchester police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city’s West Side, after officers found shell casings and a vehicle hit by gunfire late Wednesday night.
Around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday, Manchester police responded to the area of Putnam Street on the West Side, after a caller reported hearing what sounded like several gunshots. Upon arrival, officers reported finding several spent shell casings on Thornton Street and one unoccupied vehicle that had been hit by gunfire.
On Thursday, a department spokeswoman reported at this point police don’t believe anyone was injured.
The incident remains under investigation, and no further information was available Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711, or contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 624-4040 to leave an anonymous crime tip.