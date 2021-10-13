Manchester police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say allegedly robbed a downtown bank Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Manchester police responded to a report of a bank robbery at Citizens Bank at 1550 Elm St.

A woman passed the teller a note, which allegedly included a reference to a bomb, police said. The woman left with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

The thief is described by Manchester police as a Black female, last seen wearing a black sweater, black/silver headband and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at

603-668-8711. Information can be passed along anonymously by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com