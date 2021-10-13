Manchester police investigate downtown bank robbery By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +2 Manchester police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say allegedly robbed a downtown bank Wednesday afternoon.Courtesy Manchester police dept. 1 of 2 Manchester police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say allegedly robbed a downtown bank Wednesday afternoon.Courtesy Manchester police dept. Manchester police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say allegedly robbed a downtown bank Wednesday afternoon.Courtesy Manchester police dept. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman they say allegedly robbed a downtown bank Wednesday afternoon.Around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, Manchester police responded to a report of a bank robbery at Citizens Bank at 1550 Elm St.A woman passed the teller a note, which allegedly included a reference to a bomb, police said. The woman left with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.The thief is described by Manchester police as a Black female, last seen wearing a black sweater, black/silver headband and sunglasses.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester police at603-668-8711. Information can be passed along anonymously by calling the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Hudson woman pleads guilty to lying to get $90,000-plus in disability benefits Man arrested after chase was on parole in fatal hit-and-run One in custody after state police chase on I-89 in Bow Nashua man charged with sexual assault, witness tampering Driver who tried to run over pedestrians near LA is killed by crowd, officials say Manchester police arrest two men on drug and gun charges Amazon van stolen in Manchester, city man charged Arrest made in connection to murder of Manchester man Two wealthy dads convicted in first U.S. college admissions scandal trial Manchester police seek man after stabbing outside Home Depot Request News Coverage