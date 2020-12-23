Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Wednesday on Hall Street in Manchester.
According to police, around 9 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to 515 Hall St. to investigate reports of a shooting.
Police spoke with a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm. The man told officers two men knocked on his door, and when he opened it there was an altercation.
Police believe the victim and the men at his door knew each other. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said, and was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment.
Police are looking for two men described as a Hispanic male wearing a long sleeve, dark-colored jacket, and a white male with long hair.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 668-8711.