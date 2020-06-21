MANCHESTER - A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an assault near Veterans Park early Sunday, police said.
Manchester police were called to an area near Veterans Park along Elm Street at 7:53 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers said they found a person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests were announced Sunday.
The incident is not believed to be random, police said. No further information was available.
Manchester police said anyone with additional information should call them at 668-8711.