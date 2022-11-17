Manchester police investigate reported stabbing By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Nov 17, 2022 Nov 17, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save City police are investigating an apparent stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in the area of Manchester and Lincoln streets.Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Manchester police responded to a report of stabbing outside Hillsborough Market at 519 Lincoln St.Officers encountered a female victim bleeding from her head, who reported she was involved in an altercation with two other people. The argument escalated, and she was stabbed, the victim told police.The victim’s injuries were minor, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.“The victim was uncooperative and did not provide many details about the incident or the suspect,” Manchester police said in a statement.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711, or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website Medical record: Baby Kamryn was lice-free a month before her death Prison staff who sexually assault inmates should face harsher sentences, DOJ says Manchester police investigate reported stabbing Kayla Montgomery plea deal calls for 1½ years in prison Police: Nashua man fired gun multiple times on Everett Turnpike Load more {{title}} Most Popular Police: Nashua man fired gun multiple times on Everett Turnpike Woman injured in shooting at CVS in Manchester Maine man allegedly doubles speed limit on I-95 Nashua police arrest Nashua man in shooting that left two others in critical condition Hells Angels affiliated bikers charged with S.C. murder SWAT team arrests four at Nashua house after standoff Manchester pedestrian seriously hurt in city accident Five with Hells Angels ties arrested in connection with homicide, assault at concert Kayla Montgomery plea deal calls for 1½ years in prison Litchfield arrest leads to six years in prison for cocaine trafficker Request News Coverage