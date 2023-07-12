Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday on Front Street in Manchester.
Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity at 389 Front St. around 3 p.m. Manchester police confirmed a 34-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Members of the Manchester Police SWAT unit responded, and a portion of Front Street was closed from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge.
Police identified a possible suspect as Anthony Barahona, 26, who is wanted for first-degree assault and reckless conduct. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.
Manchester police said the gun used in the incident has not been recovered, and Barahona should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Anthony Barahona is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, or provide an anonymous tip through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.
Manchester police responded to the same address on Front Street on March 16, when members of the Manchester Police Department Special Enforcement Division and SWAT team, along with a contingency of the Nashua Police SWAT Team, to execute a search warrant.
The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Manchester Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit into the distribution of crystal methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, and the illegal possession of firearms.
Four people were arrested, and a quantity of methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl was seized, along with a firearm.