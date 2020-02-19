MANCHESTER -- City police are investigating a shooting off Union Street that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.
Manchester police responded to the area of 206 Bell St. around 7:47 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot.
Manchester police Lt. Shawn McCabe reported at 8:17 p.m. that one victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Around 8:30 p.m., police had Union Street blocked off between Bell and Grove streets. Eleven police vehicles were visible in the area, with much of the police activity concentrated outside a row of triple-decker apartments along Union Street.
A group of neighbors gathered nearby, watching police and waiting for additional information.
One neighbor who declined to give a name said they thought they heard one gun shot, while a second neighbor said they thought they heard multiple gunshots.
No further information was available.