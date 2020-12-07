Manchester police were investigating a shooting on Monday night.
Police said they responded at 7:35 p.m. to the area of Cedar Street for a report of multiple gunshots.
"While officers canvassed the area, they were notified that an individual was brought to a local hospital with a wound likely related to this incident," police said in a news release. "A scene where this incident occurred was also likely located near an address on Spruce Street."
The two streets run parallel to each other.
Police gave no further details about the severity of the person's injury or the exact location of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711. You may also contact Manchester Police Crimeline at 624-4040 to provide tips; information leading to an arrest and conviction could result in a cash reward.