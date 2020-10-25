Two people were found with stab wounds Saturday night when Manchester police responded to a call at 259 Chestnut St.
Police said a call came from a man saying a woman was trying to stab him with a knife, and that he was bleeding.
Officers arrived just after 8 p.m. at the address, which is the site of the Thomas B. O'Malley apartments, a Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority property.
They located a 72-year-old man with stab wounds to his back and stomach and a 51-year-old woman with a stab wound in the neck. Both were taken to the hospital, police said.
The investigation is ongoing, according to Manchester police. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 668-8711.