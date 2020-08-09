MANCHESTER -- City police are investigating two reported shooting incidents in Manchester over the weekend, including one that resulted in a popular Queen City restaurant closing its doors for a brief time Saturday.
Buba Noodle Bar announced on its Facebook page Saturday they would temporarily close after bullets hit two windows at the restaurant at 36 Lowell St. early Saturday.
“Many of you may know by now that there was a shooting today in our neighborhood,” Buba Noodle's post said. "The police have determined that about 10 or more bullets were fired at around 1:30 a.m. this morning. One hit the window of Buba and one in the office upstairs. Yes, it was scary, but we at Buba feel very grateful. We are grateful that it happened at a time when we were closed. We are grateful that no one was hurt. We are grateful that our wonderful landlord Daniel was there to help us, to support us and to be available for whatever we needed. We are also grateful that the police were responsive and are investigating this situation.”
The restaurant reopened later Saturday.
“The people at Buba will not let this situation take us down,” the post continued. “We will not close, we will not back down, and we will not live or work in fear. We will continue to be part of this community even if our window has a bullet hole in it. That is one hole compared to hundreds of people who love us and let us know that.”
According to Manchester police department’s online call log, a gunshot was reported in the area of 61 Lowell St. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, Manchester police received a report around 12:17 a.m., of gunshots heard in the area of Somerville and Lincoln streets. Police reported finding multiple shell casings in the area. There are no reported injuries and no further information was released Sunday.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or you can make an anonymous report via the CrimeLine or by calling 624-4040.