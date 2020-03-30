MANCHESTER - Police are investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened Sunday at a gas station and a convenience store.
Officers responded to the Rapid Refill gas station at 650 Second St. Around 5 a.m. Sunday after the clerk there reported an armed robbery, police said in a release Monday.
The clerk told police that a man wearing a black hoodie and mask rushed in, came around the counter with a knife and said “give me the bills,” according to the release. The clerk complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of money, then the man took off on foot, police said.
Police responded to another robbery at Maple Street Market, 326 Maple St., around 3:30 p.m. The clerk at the store told officers that a man wearing a hospital mask over his face brought a few items to the counter and asked for two cartons of cigarettes, according to a release.
When he turned to get the cigarettes, the clerk said the masked man came around the counter, displayed a knife and demanded money, according to the release.
The clerk said he threw a rolling chair at the man, then jumped over the counter and fled the store, police said. The man left the store with the cartons of cigarettes, police said.
Police said the man was described as white with a slim build and reddish/blonde hair, wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black track pants.
Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or call the Crime Line at (603) 624-4040.