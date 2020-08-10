MANCHESTER -- City police are investigating an apparent shootout outside a popular Queen City restaurant during the predawn hours Saturday, which may be connected to a second incident that caused another restaurant to close its doors for a brief time over the weekend.
On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., Manchester police responded to Lowell St. for a report of multiple gunshots in the area of the Red Arrow Diner.
Witnesses told officers that as they were leaving the diner they saw a group of men yelling. According to the witnesses, the men then pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other before running from the area.
Witnesses gave police vague descriptions of two of the men. According to Manchester police, both were black with dreadlocks. One was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, police said, while the other man had on a red polo shirt.
No injuries were reported, though police reported recovering numerous shell casings in the parking lot of the Red Arrow Diner and surrounding area.
Several vehicles were also damaged during the incident, police said. Damage was also reported at nearby Buba Noodle Bar, which announced on its Facebook page Saturday they would temporarily close after bullets hit two windows at the restaurant at 36 Lowell St. early Saturday.
“Many of you may know by now that there was a shooting today in our neighborhood,” Buba Noodle’s post said. “The police have determined that about 10 or more bullets were fired at around 1:30 a.m. this morning. One hit the window of Buba and one in the office upstairs. Yes, it was scary, but we at Buba feel very grateful.”
The restaurant reopened later Saturday.
“The people at Buba will not let this situation take us down,” the post continued. “We will not close, we will not back down, and we will not live or work in fear. We will continue to be part of this community even if our window has a bullet hole in it. That is one hole compared to hundreds of people who love us and let us know that.”
On Sunday, Manchester police received a report around 12:17 a.m. of gunshots heard in the area of Somerville and Lincoln streets. Police reported finding multiple shell casings in the area. There are no reported injuries and no further information was released Sunday.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call 668-8711 or make an anonymous report via the CrimeLine at manchestercrimeline.org or 624-4040.