Manchester police are investigating the suspicious death of an adult man at Derryfield Park.

The man was found Sunday morning in the area of Al Lemire Field off Bridge Street, according to a news release. 

Police were called to the park about 7:40 a.m. for a report of a dead body, according to police logs. 

The announcement was made by both the Attorney General's Office and Manchester Police. 

The death remains under investigation and no further information was available as of 11:30 a.m.

This a developing story return go to unionleader.com for updates. 