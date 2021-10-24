Manchester police investigating 'suspicious death' at Derryfield Park By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Oct 24, 2021 Oct 24, 2021 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police are investigating the suspicious death of an adult man at Derryfield Park.The man was found Sunday morning in the area of Al Lemire Field off Bridge Street, according to a news release. Police were called to the park about 7:40 a.m. for a report of a dead body, according to police logs. The announcement was made by both the Attorney General's Office and Manchester Police. The death remains under investigation and no further information was available as of 11:30 a.m.This a developing story return go to unionleader.com for updates. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Uncles plead for sister to disclose her missing son's whereabouts Driver crashed on I-293 before arrest at Merrimack home, police say NYC police arrest NH couple in connection with missing Merrimack boy Man fires gun at vehicle in road rage incident, Nashua police claim Concord High School teacher gets 42 months in prison for sex crimes Woman arrested, charged with stealing dog from Walmart shopper in Somersworth Second man charged in Victory Park beating case that resulted in death Missing boy's mother and companion agree to return to NH to face charges Body believed to be Elijah Lewis found in Mass. park City man charged with negligent homicide for baby's drowning death Request News Coverage