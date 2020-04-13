MANCHESTER - Police are investigating burglaries at two businesses over the weekend.
Officers responded to a call just before midnight Saturday at the Mobil gas station on Eddy Road for an alarm activation, police said in a release Monday. Officers found the register open and cigarettes on the floor, police said.
Video surveillance footage showed a man trying to open the door before getting inside and taking cash and cigarettes, then leaving, according to the release.
Police described him as a white man with a thin-to-medium build, dark hair and a goatee. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black baseball hat and black sneakers and a glove on his left hand, the release said.
Police responded to another alarm around 5 a.m. Sunday at a Dunkin Donuts on Beech Street, where officers found a door and cash drawers had been damaged, the release said.
Surveillance footage showed a white man inside the store around 4:20 a.m., taking money and leaving on foot, according to the release. Police described him as a white man around 30-to-40 years old with facial hair and wearing a
The suspect is described as about 30 to 40 years old with facial hair, wearing a green hat, a gray sweatshirt with “MAINE” across the front, the release said. He was also wearing black boots and gloves, police said.
Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Manchester police at (603) 668-8711 or the Crime Line at (603) 624-4040.