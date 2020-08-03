An hours-long search and standoff outside a North End Manchester home ended Monday afternoon when police said they were unable to find their suspect and issued a plea to help locate him.
Police said Manchester resident Alexander Theriault, 28, is wanted on two counts of burglary, attempted burglary and reckless conduct.
"Based on what Theriault is believed to have done last night, he is definitely dangerous. The public should use caution if they see him. Do not approach him, call police," police spokesman Heather Hamel said in an email.
Police said Theriault had reportedly pointed a gun at the doorways of occupied apartments when he broke into a Parker Street building in the early morning hours on Monday.
In a statement issued shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, police asked for the public's help in finding Theriault.
They said he is about 5 foot, 10 inches with blond hair and a full-sleeve tattoo. One arm is injured due to a recent accident.
Police did not respond to emailed questions about whether the incidents were random or if the public is at risk.
Police said they called in the SWAT team in the early morning hours because of the serious nature of the incidents on Parker and Ray streets. Police blocked off a portion of Ray Street between Appleton and Clarke streets.
Although police said a search was underway, uniformed and SWAT team members appeared positioned for a drawn-out standoff rather than an active search. Some residents watched from their front steps. One couple had lawn chairs on their driveway.
The incidents started with a report of a burglary in progress at 149 Parker St. at 1:49 a.m., according to police logs. Parker Street is on the West Side in the Granite Square neighborhood.
Although an initial police report said the Parker Street incident involved a domestic matter, by the afternoon, police said that was incorrect.
At 4:09 a.m., police received a call about an argument at 122 Ray St. and a burglary at an adjacent address, 130 Ray St.
That prompted police to close the street for hours. They lifted the tape around 3 p.m.