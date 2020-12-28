Manchester police are asking for the public’s help to help identify an individual they say used a stolen credit card to purchase thousands of dollars in merchandise at a Queen City electronics store.
Manchester police say on Wednesday, Nov. 25, a Manchester resident reported his credit card had been used to make a $2,500 purchase at the Best Buy store in the Mall of New Hampshire on South Willow Street.
The victim had previously reported the card stolen to Goffstown police.
As part of their ongoing investigation, Manchester police obtained surveillance video from Best Buy, and have released images from the video showing someone they say may be involved in the incident.
Anyone who recognizes the individual in these pictures is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711.