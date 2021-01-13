Manchester police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual accused of stealing a catalytic converter off a truck at a local auto body shop in December.
The catalytic converter was cut out of a Ford truck parked at John’s Shafts and Stuff at 347 Massabesic St. in Manchester around 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 13, police said in a release.
A person believed to be connected to the theft was captured on surveillance video.
Police described the person as a white, middle-aged male with white or gray hair and white facial hair. He was last seen wearing a heavy black hooded sweater or jacket with a large white emblem on the back, dark pants, tan work boots and a dark baseball cap.
According to police, the vehicle is believed to be a 1998 to 2002 black two-door Honda Accord with a sunroof, no front plate, and what appears on video to be a deteriorating paint job.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711.