MANCHESTER - City police are searching for a woman they believe helped kidnap a man at knifepoint in Manchester before stripping him and tying him to a tree in Derry Friday night, officials said.
According to Manchester police, officers responding to reports of a kidnapping Friday night were told a man had been taken from a Queen City home at knifepoint and forced into a car, where a man and a woman took his wallet and cell phone.
The alleged kidnappers, identified by police as Ronald Betances, 37, and Ariel Dupuis, 29, then drove the man to several places before taking him to Derry, forcing him to take his clothes off, tying his hands and feet and assaulting him before leaving him tied to a tree, police said.
The victim freed himself and identified Betances and Dupuis, who were both known to him, police said.
Manchester police arrested Betances, 45 on Saturday and are searching for Dupuis, who is wanted on outstanding warrants.
Manchester police said they do not believe this was a random act, and there is no threat to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711.