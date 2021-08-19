Manchester police make arrest in Amherst Street shooting Staff Report Aug 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Updated 14 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Yoesmith Sosa Perez Hamel,Heather Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting last week on Amherst Street.On Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Yoesmith Sosa Perez of Manchester in connection to the shooting.Police responded to 400 Amherst St. on Aug. 10 for the report of a gunshot. While en route to the scene, officers were informed that one person had been injured.Officers located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.According to police, witnesses reported that the victim and another man had been arguing, then they heard a gunshot. The victim was seen lying in front of the apartment building stairs.Police said Sosa Perez and the victim knew each other and this was an isolated incident. Sosa Perez was charged with first degree assault. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Nanny accused of assaulting child at Raymond home Documents detail allegations against Marilyn Manson at Gilford show Kingston dad found guilty in baby gender reveal blast Grantham woman charged with DWI after leading cops on high-speed chase, state police say Moonlighting Berlin police officer used drone to hunt for moose Halfway house escapee robbed Manchester bank last week, police say Easterseals NH worker accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old student Two NH men facing federal COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud charges A Capitol riot suspect was hours away from sentencing. Then prosecutors received video of an assault on police. Elm Street bank robber said he had a gun, say Manchester police Request News Coverage