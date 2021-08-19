Manchester police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting last week on Amherst Street.

On Thursday, police arrested 21-year-old Yoesmith Sosa Perez of Manchester in connection to the shooting.

Police responded to 400 Amherst St. on Aug. 10 for the report of a gunshot. While en route to the scene, officers were informed that one person had been injured.

Officers located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Elliot Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, witnesses reported that the victim and another man had been arguing, then they heard a gunshot. The victim was seen lying in front of the apartment building stairs.

Police said Sosa Perez and the victim knew each other and this was an isolated incident. Sosa Perez was charged with first degree assault.

