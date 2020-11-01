MANCHESTER — Police arrested a 32-year-old Boston, Mass., man in connection with a Saturday morning shooting.
Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 196 River Road for a report of gunshots, according to a news release. One male victim had been shot.
Joe Derat, who lives in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston, chased and shot at the victim before fleeing the scene, according to the release.
He was charged with felony reckless conduct and falsifying evidence. Derat allegedly hid the gun, which officers later found.
Derat was also found to be a convicted felon so he was charged as a felon in possession of a deadly weapon. He also faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Derat was released on personal recognizance bail.
“Once again, the Manchester Police Department is very disappointed with the bail that was set in this matter,” Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement. “Our officers and detectives worked very hard on this case and it is disheartening to see that despite their best efforts, a dangerous individual is being released back onto the streets.”
The department also is investigating another shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the area of Wilson and Hayward streets, according to a news release.
The police received a call reporting gunshots at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Police found multiple shell casings, but determined no one was injured.
“Preliminary information suggests that the incident stemmed from a dispute in the area,” the release reads.
The shooting remains under investigation, but it does not appear to be random and there is no danger to the public.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.