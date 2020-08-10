Police said a 24-year-old Manchester man fired a shot at a car full of people he had followed from his house early Monday.
Yani Stancioff was charged with reckless conduct.
According to a news release, Manchester officers responded to a weapons call made by Stancioff at Country Club Drive around 12:25 a.m. Stancioff told police he had fired a single gunshot at a car after one of the passengers displayed a gun.
Stancioff told police some people he did not know had come to a party at his house. Stancioff asked them to leave, which led to an argument, police said.
The group left but Stancioff believed that one of them had stolen some of his belongings, according to the news release. He then followed the group in his car and confronted them at an intersection, which led to another argument.
Stancioff told police that a passenger pulled up his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband. According to police, Stancioff then fired a gunshot at the car as the group drove away.