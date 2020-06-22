The Manchester man who was allegedly kidnapped, stripped naked and tied to a tree late last week owed his alleged assailant $500, according to court papers filed in connection with the case.
A police affidavit also said that the accused, Ronny "Spanish Jay" Betances, 37, told his victim that "I'm going to show you mercy" before pouring bleach over the bound man's body and face and slashing him twice in the chest with his knife.
At the time, a naked Christopher Upham, 45, was tied to a tree behind the Derry Walmart.
Police arrested Betances on Saturday and charged him with three felonies -- kidnapping, robbery and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon -- and two counts of simple assault charges.
On Sunday evening, police arrested Ariel Dupuis, 29, also sought in connection to the case. Police charged her with criminal liability to kidnapping and criminal liability to robbery.
She was released on her own recognizance and was ordered to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on July 30.
According to a police report, Upham spoke to police from the Parkland Medical Center in Derry.
He said he was a passenger in a car driven by Betances when it got into an accident around noon Thursday at South Beech and Gold streets in Manchester.
Betances asked Upham to rent a car for him for three days and gave him $100 and some heroin. They departed, and Upham ignored messages from Betances sent over Facebook for the rest of the day, the police report states.
About 8 a.m. Friday, Betances found Upham at an apartment at 156 Merrimack St., where Upham admitted he didn't have the car, the money or the drugs, the report says.
Betances allegedly punched Upham once in the face inside the apartment and a second time when they were in a car.
Betances had another man and two women with him. With Upham in their car, they made several efforts to get the $500, which included the $100 that Betances gave Upham for the rental car and previous debts that totaled $400, police said.
They drove to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, where Upham's girlfriend was a patient. Betances sent one of his female friends into the hospital, but staff kicked her out.
They went to an ATM inside a nearby Rite Aid; Betances demanded Upham’s debit card but could not retrieve any money, according to police.
They visited a U-Haul storage unit of Upham's, but he was behind on his payments and could not get access.
After that, they drove to the Derry Walmart, where Betances purchased the bleach, rope and a winch cable, police said.
After Betances allegedly tied up and assaulted Upham, he threatened "don't you make a sound or I will come back and cut you," police said. After a few minutes, Upham freed himself, someone saw him and called Derry police.
When the alleged crimes took place, Betances was out on bail on a misdemeanor charge of possession of stolen property, police said.
On Monday, Superior Court Judge David Anderson ordered Betances held without bail, noting the "highly violent nature" of the alleged crimes.