MANCHESTER -- City police are investigating another armed robbery, after the Mr. Market convenience store on Spruce Street was held up at gunpoint Wednesday night.
More than a dozen robberies involving guns or knives have been reported in Manchester since Dec. 2, police said.
The latest took place Wednesday around 8:19 p.m., when police responded to a 911 call from Mr. Market convenience store at 297 Spruce St. reporting a robbery involving a firearm.
The store clerk told police the thief pointed a black firearm at them while demanding money.
The clerk handed over an undetermined amount of money to the robber, who then left on foot, police said.
According to police, the thief was described as a short white male, wearing a red bandanna covering his mouth and face, a red hat and gray hoodie. Police said a police dog search was attempted but failed to produce any leads.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 668-8711.
Another robbery was reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, when police say a man armed with a knife threatened a clerk at Joseph Brothers convenience store. The robber ran away after the clerk refused to hand over any money and called 911, police said.
Police have made two arrests connected with other recent robberies. Ron Goodman was recently arrested in connection with an armed robbery outside Catholic Medical Center, while last month George Johnson was charged in connection with an armed robbery at the Best Buy store at the Mall of New Hampshire.
