The area around Dollar Deluxe at the intersection of Union and Auburn streets is one of the most dangerous places in Manchester. In one affidavit, police describe the corner as a “nexus for violent crime in the city.”

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Manchester police released the name and description of a person they are seeking in connection to a weekend non-fatal shooting of three people in a troubled Manchester neighborhood.

Police said that Justin Salinas, 18, of Manchester is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault.

Two of the shootings took place about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the Dollar Deluxe store at the corner of Union and Auburn streets. Shortly afterward, a third victim showed up at a hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be random.

Police have described the corner as a nexus for violent crime in the city. Earlier this month, police arrested 11 people in a roundup that they predicted would have an impact on crime in the area.

A majority of those arrested were charged with drug sales, and two firearms were seized during the roundup.

Police did not release a photograph of Salinas, but they described him as a white man about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call Manchester police at 668-8711.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020