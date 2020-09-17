Manchester police say a caller hearing "banging and shuffling noises" reported a burglary in progress just before 3 a.m. Thursday at 9 Cherry Ave.
The caller told dispatch they believed the burglar was in a bedroom, police said in a news release.
"The caller was able to get out and was taken to a safe location," the news release said. "Police set up a perimeter and made announcements on the PA for anyone inside the building to come out."
When no one responded, police eventually entered the building, along with a K-9 unit.
Police said a man identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Glaude of Manchester was found in a second-floor bedroom.
Glaude was arrested and charged with burglary and resisting arrest.