Manchester police this week received a shipment of the special body camera mounts that were not available last month when officers shot and killed an armed man wanted for arson, Chief Carlo Capano said Friday.
Capano said the mounts, which allow officers to attach body cameras to external SWAT vests, had been on back order from the manufacturer.
On Thursday, state authorities released a final report of the April 5 shooting of Carl D. Manning, 62, who was suicidal and refusing police commands to drop his .22-caliber derringer. Police shot him when he moved the gun from his head toward them, according to findings by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
The confrontation was not captured on body cameras, even though Manchester police have been wearing them since late last year.
Two of the three officers did not have the mounts needed to attach body cameras to the exterior of their body armor, according to MacDonald's 30-page review of the incident.
“There is no doubt in my mind the officers would much rather have had the footage,” Capano said.
A third officer had the proper mount and did attach his body camera, but did not turn it on when approaching Manning’s pickup parked on Lake Shore Road. Police believed that Manning was not in his pickup truck, Capano said.
Manning was actually asleep inside the locked truck and police had to break a window to get him out of the truck. That’s when a standoff began, leading up to the shooting.
Capano said the third officer did not turn on the camera because an emergent situation was under way. He said officers acted appropriately.
The chief said Manning was responsible for his actions and that Manchester police did not create the situation.
"They (the officers) kept the community safe and they went home safe at the end of the night,” Capano said.
Police had been searching for Manning after they believed he set fire to his ex-girlfriend’s garage. He had a history of drug abuse and domestic violence and had left several suicide notes.
MacDonald has determined the shooting was justified. Capano stressed that no police officer likes to take another person’s life. The officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.
Capano said he is a firm believer in body cameras. Police body cameras capture everything in an incident, rather than edited videos that surface and used to criticize police actions, Capano said.