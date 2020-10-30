Justin Salinas

Justin Salinas

Manchester police on Friday released a photograph of Justin Salinas, 18, the person they are seeking in connection with the non-fatal shooting of three people in a high-crime Manchester neighborhood last weekend.

The image shows a young-looking, short-haired boy wearing a hoodie and ear phones and looking into the camera. Police did not immediately say when the photo was taken.

Police said that Salinas is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault.

Two of the shootings took place about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in front of the Dollar Deluxe store at the corner of Union and Auburn streets. Shortly afterward, a third victim showed up at a hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

Police said the shootings do not appear to be random.

Police have described the corner as a nexus for violent crime in the city. Earlier this month, police arrested 11 people in a roundup that they predicted would have an impact on crime in the area.

city matters dollar deluxe

The area around Dollar Deluxe at the intersection of Union and Auburn streets is one of the most dangerous places in Manchester. In one affidavit, police describe the corner as a “nexus for violent crime in the city.”

A majority of those arrested were charged with drug sales, and two firearms were seized during the roundup.

Police described Salinas as a white man about 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should call Manchester police at 668-8711.

Tags

Friday, October 30, 2020
Thursday, October 29, 2020