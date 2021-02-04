Serious crime dropped in Manchester in 2020, according to data released Thursday by city police, with fewer reports of most violent crime and property crimes in 2020.
In a statement accompanying the release of crime data, the Manchester Police Department said COVID-19 impacted crime in 2020.
“It is apparent that some crimes, such as (burglary and thefts), have been affected by more residents working from and staying close to home during these times of social distancing,” the statement read. “Other impacts have likely not yet been seen; however, these unprecedented times are a consideration when examining crime.”
Four people were killed in the city in 2020. Chandler Innarelli, 22, was shot and killed in February. Alan Beliveau, 59, was shot and killed in April. Siidi Dhurow, 22, was stabbed to death in July. Jaden Connor, 17, was shot and killed in July.
In 2019, there were six killings in the city.
The police count of homicides in 2020 does not include the police shooting of Carl Manning, 62, a shooting the Attorney General’s Office investigated and found was justified. Police said at the time that Manning was a suspect in an arson investigation and was armed when he approached police.
There were fewer aggravated assaults reported in 2020 than 2019, but police said the number of assaults in 2020 was still higher than the average number of assaults reported each year between 2015 and 2019.
In 2020, Manchester police investigated 10 more reports of forcible rape than in 2019, but city police said the number of sexual assault reports tend to vary year-to-year, because sexual assault is “significantly underreported.”
Police say because rape is so underreported, the number of reports does not accurately reflect the number of assaults — but police say they want to encourage more survivors of sexual assault to report crimes to the police.
In the overwhelming majority of the 80 forcible rape cases reported in 2020, city police said, the rapist is someone the victim knows. Sexual assault by a stranger is very rare, police said.
Robberies, burglaries and larcenies dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, with five fewer burglaries and 139 fewer larcenies. Police said this continues a five-year decline in robberies, burglaries and larcenies.
But 2020 saw 29 more car thefts than 2019 — a 16% increase year-over-year.
Police tallied all the reports of these “part one” crimes, and reported overall 4% fewer crimes in 2020 than 2019.