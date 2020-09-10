Manchester police reported men suffering stab and gunshot wounds in separate incidents this week.
On Thursday morning, a man walked into Catholic Medical Center with multiple stab wounds. He told police he fought with a Hispanic man who tried to rob him and was stabbed several times. Police said the stabbing may have taken place near 525 Chestnut St.
Meanwhile, a man showed up at the Elliot Hospital on Tuesday night with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police said the incident is under investigation and have linked it to reports of possible fireworks on the 400 block of Massabesic Street during the same time frame.
The gunshot victim was uncooperative.
Also on Tuesday, police an argument between two people on Wilmot Street escalated to one firing a gun into a mulch bed.
He left, and numerous calls prompted police to set up a perimeter and search around 64 Wilmot St. Police said they have identified all people involved and no one was injured.