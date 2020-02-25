MANCHESTER -- A man faces an assault charge after a midnight scuffle, police say.
Police said a fight broke out just outside the Subway restaurant on Elm Street on Monday, just after midnight. Police said two men told them that another man -- later identified as Ryan Melchionda, 29, of Manchester -- had attacked them without any clear reason. The two men said they did not know Melchionda, police said.
When a city police officer arrived around 12:30 a.m., he saw one man on the ground with two men standing over him. One man was swinging a stick, the officer said. The officer ordered all three to the ground, and handcuffed everyone, police said. Police said Melchionda struggled, and it took several police officers to restrain him and get the handcuffs on.
One of the two men told police he had picked up a stick to ward off Melchionda, police said.
Police said Melchionda was hurt, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Melchionda was charged with simple assault. He will be arraigned in Manchester Circuit Court on April 2.