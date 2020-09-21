MANCHESTER -- City police responded to reports of a stabbing, robbery and burglary over a four-hour time frame overnight Sunday night into early Monday.
Police said around 10:10 p.m. Sunday officers responded to 167 Union St. for a report of a burglary.
According to police, the victim told officers he had heard someone “jiggling” the door to his apartment, and said a male then entered his apartment. possibly armed with a handgun.
The male told the victim to sit down, police said, and then a second male came in and started rummaging through belongings. The two men ended up leaving the residence with a trash bag. The victim reported two of his handguns were missing.
According to police, the first male was described as White, approximately 5-foot-8, wearing all black clothing and a facemask. No description was provided for the second man.
Around 11:45 p.m. a man was dropped off at Elliot Hospital with a stab wound, police said. The victim was uncooperative, police said, and officers were unable to determine how he was injured or where it happened.
The victim said a friend dropped him off, but gave no name, according to police. Security footage shows a black car dropping the victim off at approximately 11:20 p.m., police said.
Around 2 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a robbery near 452 Pine St.
The victim told police he had been walking when a car pulled up next to him, and those inside demanded he give them everything he had. According to police, the victim reported a rear passenger on the driver’s side pointed a gun at him. The victim did what the men asked, giving them jewelry and cash before the car drove off.
According to police, the victim said three men were in the car. The men were described by police as dark skinned Hispanic males in their 20s or early 30s, and all wearing dark-colored hoodies with the hoods up and wearing COVID-19 style masks.
The vehicle is described as a black SUV, but the victim did not get a make, model, or license plate.
Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711.