Three incidents involving gunshots — including two people being shot — took place Sunday evening at different locations in Manchester and are being investigated by police.
At 6:45 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the area of Amherst and Lincoln streets. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his face and neck. The shooting occurred after an unknown man tried to steal the victim’s car, police said.
The robber fled in the stolen vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.
Later in the evening, police received a report of shots fired into a building on Quirin Street. All occupants were checked and it was confirmed no one was struck.
Just before midnight, a separate report came in for shots fired on Hevey Street followed by a car leaving the area. Officers found several shell casings along with damage to the building consistent with gunfire.
An adult male was brought to a local hospital who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers cleared the rest of the building and confirmed no one else was injured.
No further information was available Monday afternoon.