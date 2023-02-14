Manchester police respond to window shot on Pine Street Staff Report Feb 14, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Manchester police were called to 273 Pine St. Monday night for a report of a gunshot through the window.The incident took place around 8 p.m., according to a news release.“Arriving officers learned several people had been sitting at a table when they heard aGunshot,” the release reads. “They went outside and saw nothing out of the ordinary. No one was injured, but a small bullet hole was located in the window, and the impact damaged the blinds.”Anyone with information is asked to Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Michigan State shooting suspect dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound +3 Manchester police arrested man accused of assaulting woman, taking 5-month-old Pam Smart asks court to approve commutation hearing +6 Manchester police respond to window shot on Pine Street Maggie Hassan: Did American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh violate parole by meeting ISIS supporter? I-93 shut down twice over crashes Load more {{title}} Most Popular Valley Street jail asks Manchester police to investigate it Officer resigns to avoid prosecution for looking up plate of motorcycle his wife was passenger on Fugitive turns himself in, says he doesn't want to die in shootout Suspects in Worcester homicide forced their way into home, drove car with NH plate Mass. man facing DWI charge after allegedly driving wrong-way on I-93 in Salem Warrants issued for city man in connection with Manchester stabbing Police use Taser to subdue armed man at Peterborough hospital Maggie Hassan: Did American Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh violate parole by meeting ISIS supporter? I-93 shut down twice over crashes Berlin man claiming self-defense in fatal shooting Request News Coverage