A city man found unresponsive in a car swallowed a bag of powder believed to be heroin while getting taken into custody on outstanding warrants by police in Manchester last week, officials said.
Manchester police responded to a report of two unresponsive people in a parked car on Pennacook Street around 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Officers knocked on the window of the vehicle, waking up a man and a woman who were inside, police said.
The man, who police say initially gave officers a false name, was later identified as James Kenyon, 40, of Manchester.
While speaking to Kenyon, officers noticed a knife in the driver’s seat near the small of his back, police said in a news release.
Dispatchers informed the officers Kenyon had a parole violation warrant for possession of a controlled drug and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, officials said. There were also current warrants for his arrest out of Nashua for sales of a controlled drug, police said.
When officers attempted to arrest Kenyon, police say he pulled away from them and reached toward the knife, then allegedly struggled with officers before being removed from the car.
A bag of powder, believed to be heroin, was located in his pocket, police said. Kenyon grabbed the bag with his teeth and swallowed the contents, police said.
Kenyon faces charges of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled drug, falsifying evidence, and resisting arrest, as well as the outstanding warrants.