Manchester police say a person was robbed in a parking lot just across Valley Street from the Manchester Police Department headquarters.
According to a news release from the Manchester Police Department, a man robbed someone at knifepoint in the parking lot of the Maple Street Plaza at 245 Maple Street, around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The person who was robbed described the alleged robber as a brown-haired, bearded man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and around 220 pounds.
Police said the man also tried to steal a car, but did not succeed. Instead, police said the man left the parking lot in another car, a gray Nissan with New Hampshire license plate 4598127.
Police said the Nissan was stolen from Pembroke.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.