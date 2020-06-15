Burglary cam

This video surveillance image shows a man who police say stole cash, watches and bracelets from the Urban Zone at 304 Main St. in Manchester on May 30.

Manchester police are asking the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a Main Street store last month and stole cash and jewelry.

The crime happened on May 30 at approximately 1 a.m., according to police. 

A window on the front door of the Urban Zone had been smashed and a man climbed through. Video surveillance shows him inside the store. He goes through numerous drawers, and leaves in less than 10 minutes, police said in a news release.

The owner reported that cash, watches and bracelets were missing. The total value of the missing items is more than $1,000, police said.

The burglar was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the top of the brim. He had a light-colored, tight fitting hooded sweater, dark tight-fitting pants, black shoes with white soles and white laces. He also had a light-colored surgical face mask covering his nose, cheeks, and mouth, and light-colored surgical gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Crime line at 603-624-4040.

