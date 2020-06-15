Manchester police are asking the public’s help to identify a man who broke into a Main Street store last month and stole cash and jewelry.
The crime happened on May 30 at approximately 1 a.m., according to police.
A window on the front door of the Urban Zone had been smashed and a man climbed through. Video surveillance shows him inside the store. He goes through numerous drawers, and leaves in less than 10 minutes, police said in a news release.
The owner reported that cash, watches and bracelets were missing. The total value of the missing items is more than $1,000, police said.
The burglar was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the top of the brim. He had a light-colored, tight fitting hooded sweater, dark tight-fitting pants, black shoes with white soles and white laces. He also had a light-colored surgical face mask covering his nose, cheeks, and mouth, and light-colored surgical gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Crime line at 603-624-4040.