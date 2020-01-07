MANCHESTER -- Police are searching for a man they say robbed a downtown convenience store Tuesday evening.
Just before 8 p.m., a clerk at Joseph Brother's convenience store on Litchfield Lane called 911 to report a robbery.
The clerk told police a man with a black hood covering his face brandished a knife and demanded money. The clerk tried to call 911 from a cell phone, but the clerk told police the robber snatched the phone from the clerk's hand, and ran off.
After police arrived, they tried to use a police dog to track the man, but were not successful.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.
