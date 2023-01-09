Manchester police have issued a warrant for a man they believe was with a woman who allegedly abandoned her child after giving birth in a tent on the city’s West Side last month.

Investigators believe George Theberge, 45, was with Alexandra Eckersley, 26, when she gave birth to a newborn son in a tent Christmas night. At the time of the birth, police say temperatures were approximately 15 degrees and the child was left alone in the tent for more than hour before officers found him.

